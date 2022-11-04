U.S. adds solid 261K jobs in October, unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

October nonfarm payrolls: +261K vs. +210K consensus, 315K previous (revised from +263K).

The biggest job gains were in health care (+53K), professional and technical services (+43K), and manufacturing (+32K), the Department of Labor said. The unemployment rate increased as the labor force participation slipped.

Unemployment rate: 3.7% vs. 3.6% consensus and 3.5% previous.

"In particular, private payrolls increased more than expected in October, providing greater evidence of a resilient jobs market," said Srijan Katyal, global head of Strategy & Trading Services at brokerage ADDS. "However, the story doesn’t end there – with tech firms moving towards hiring freezes and some going as far as job cuts, the next few months may look challenging."

Labor force participation rate at 62.2% ticked down from 62.3% in September.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% to $32.58, or 4.7% in the past year, in line with economists' consensus.

Nasdaq futures turned red after the jobs report release, slipping 0.3%, S&P futures and Dow futures retreated to roughly flat.

"A number above 250K could spook investors as the probability of another 75-basis-point increase would increase, " said SA contributor Victor Dergunov.Note that the number of jobs in September was revised up by 52K to +315K and the August number was revised down by 23K to +292K.

With the jobs report, traders are now tilting toward a fifth 75-bp rate hike in December. The CME FedWatch tool now puts a 52.8% probability of a 3/4 percentage point increase, up from a 42.2% probability on Thursday.

"Any notion that the direction of monetary policy or the rate environment are going to change in the near term needs to be put to rest as the Fed will likely have to wait until late 2023 or early 2024 before considering any meaningful alteration in the policy path," said RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas in a tweet.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, expects the pace of hiring to slow over the next year, noting that many expect the unemployment rate to edge over the 4% level. "That’s in the context of a high likelihood of a recession emerging. But the severity or magnitude of such a contraction is difficult to forecast," he said.

The labor market is continuing to slow, but it's not what the Fed was hoping for, said Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao,. "While cooler than previous months, the job market is still seeing growth that exceeds pre-pandemic numbers," he said. "Unemployment rose up to 3.7%, and the weakening labor force participation rate is slowing the job market in the wrong way for the Fed. "

Next Thursday, the October CPI will provide the Federal Reserve with data on the state of inflation, the second part of the central bank's dual mandate of full employment and price stability.

On Wednesday, the October ADP jobs report came in stronger than expected, but saw a loss of manufacturing jobs.