Rain Therapeutics cancer drug shows promise in phase 2 trial

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) said its drug milademetan showed response and antitumor activity in preliminary data from a phase 2 basket trial.

The phase 2 study, dubbed MANTRA-2, is evaluating milademetan (RAIN-32) monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors refractory or intolerant to standard-of-care therapy and which exhibit wild-type p53 and a prespecified minimum MDM2 gene copy number.

As of the Oct. 26, 17 patients were enrolled, of which 15 were dosed with milademetan.

The company said two unconfirmed partial responses (PRs) were seen with tumor regression of 34% and 30% (pancreatic and lung cancer, respectively). However, the patient with lung cancer died due to COVID-19.

Two patients showed promising activity with tumor regression of 29% and 27% (biliary tract and breast cancer, respectively) and are continuing therapy.

Rain added that anti-tumor effect of milademetan in heavily pretreated, refractory patients, with a median of four prior therapies was also seen.

"Treatment with milademetan led to tumor regression in patients previously treated with a multitude of therapies across a range of cancers. We look forward to expanding this dataset as the trial continues to enroll," said Rain Founder and CEO Avanish Vellanki.

Safety profile was consistent with what was seen in a phase 1 trial of the drug, according to the company.