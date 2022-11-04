Formula One Group reports Q3 results
Nov. 04, 2022 8:33 AM ETFormula One Group (FWONA), FWONB, FWONKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Formula One Group press release (NASDAQ:FWONA): Q3 Adjusted OIBDA of $170M.
- Revenue of $715M (+7.0% Y/Y) misses by $31.17M.
- “Formula 1 is delivering in 2022 across all areas including financial results, engagement with fans and action on the track. We look forward to a strong finish to the season with drivers and teams battling on the track,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO.
- “We were excited to announce our record-setting 24 race calendar for 2023 which includes the much-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix. We also announced significant multi-year broadcast renewals to extend our relationships at attractive rates with ESPN in the US and in 3 key European markets with Sky.”
