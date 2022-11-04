Hepion Pharmaceuticals dips after pricing $20M convertible preferred stock offering
Nov. 04, 2022
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) has priced a $20M private offering of convertible redeemable preferred stock.
- The biopharmaceutical company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 1.9M shares of Series F convertible redeemable preferred stock and 100K shares of Series G convertible redeemable preferred stock.
- Each share of Series F and Series G preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50 and are convertible into shares of the company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.00 per share.
- Shares of the Series F and Series G preferred stock are convertible at the option of the holder at any time following the company’s receipt of stockholder approval of a reverse stock split.
- The company and the stockholders also entered into a registration rights agreement to register the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series F and Series G preferred stock.
- Total gross proceeds from the offerings is $20M.
- HEPA shares are down 3% premarket
