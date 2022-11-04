Copper, iron ore rally on ramped up hopes for China COVID reopening
- Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +6.8% pre-market Friday, as copper prices surge to the highest six weeks amid rising speculation around an easing of COVID-19 curbs in China.
- The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Zeng Guang, former chief scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a conference that he expected to see "significant" changes to the country's zero-COVID approach in 2023.
- According to Reuters, three-month copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently traded +4.4% to $7,895/metric ton after reaching $7,918/ton, its highest since September 13.
- Iron ore futures also are surging, with January iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (SCO:COM) ending daytime trade +4.9% to 662.50 yuan/metric ton ($91.35), and December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange +5.5% at $86.20/ton.
- Among other relevant names: (AA) +6.1%, (BHP) +5.8%, (VALE) +5%, (RIO) +4.8%, (TECK) +4.1%, (CENX) +3.9%, (SCCO) +3.3%.
- Also on watch: (HBM), (OTCPK:FQVLF), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY)
- ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)
- Copper prices also are supported by the latest disruption at the huge Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, where operations are being reduced because of recent blockades.
- Also, copper stocks in LME warehouse fell by 5,375 metric tons to 88.6K tons, the lowest in more than seven months.
- LME aluminum, zinc, lead, nickel and tin also traded higher.
- Copper futures have fallen ~30% from a March peak, but Freeport McMoRan CEO Richard Adkerson said recently the weak pricing does not reflect a "strikingly tight" physical market for the metal.
