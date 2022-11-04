Nanomix enters distribution agreement for eLab System with Mast Group
Nov. 04, 2022 8:41 AM ETNNMXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nanomix (OTCQB:NNMX) has entered into a multi-region distribution agreement with Mast Group, an independent world class manufacturer and supplier of diagnostic products for clinical, industrial and veterinary testing.
- Mast is headquartered in theUK and has subsidiary companies in Reinfeld, Germany and Amiens, France.
- Thomas Schlumpberger, CEO stated, “This new agreement with Mast Group becomes our largest expansion to date within Europe for the Nanomix eLab® system. The Nanomix solution is a unique, breakthrough technology that offers mobile, timely diagnostic capability from a whole blood sample. The eLab system will help expedite sepsis and pneumonia diagnosis leading to more informed treatment decisions, thus improving patient outcomes and hospital clinical collaboration.”
