Nanomix enters distribution agreement for eLab System with Mast Group

Nov. 04, 2022 8:41 AM ETNNMXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Nanomix (OTCQB:NNMXhas entered into a multi-region distribution agreement with Mast Group, an independent world class manufacturer and supplier of diagnostic products for clinical, industrial and veterinary testing. 
  • Mast is headquartered in theUK and has subsidiary companies in Reinfeld, Germany and Amiens, France. 
  • Thomas Schlumpberger, CEO stated, “This new agreement with Mast Group becomes our largest expansion to date within Europe for the Nanomix eLab® system.  The Nanomix solution is a unique, breakthrough technology that offers mobile, timely diagnostic capability from a whole blood sample.  The eLab system will help expedite sepsis and pneumonia diagnosis leading to more informed treatment decisions, thus improving patient outcomes and hospital clinical collaboration.” 

