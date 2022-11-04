As thousands of Twitter employees on Friday awaited information about the status of their jobs, a group of Twitter workers filed suit over the layoffs against the social media company now owned by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk.

According to a report from CNBC, five current or former Twitter employees have sued Twitter, claiming that the timing of company's intended mass layoffs violates California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The WARN Act requires companies headquartered in California to provide 60 days notice for large-scale layoffs or facility closings.

Twitter is headquartered in San Francisco. Musk's Tesla (TSLA), which recently moved its corporate headquarters from Hawthorne, California to Austin, Texas, has a massive production facility about 40 miles from San Francisco in Fremont, California.

The lawsuit charges Twitter with engaging in "conducting mass layoffs without providing the required notice under the federal WARN Act." Reports that Musk intends to slash as much as 75% of Twitter's 7,500-person workforce began surfacing even before Musk completed his $44B acquisition of the company last week.

Those reports picked up steam late Thursday as Bloomberg reported obtaining an email to Twitter employees that detailed layoffs set to begin Friday.

The email said that "in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday."

Musk wasted little time putting his stamp on Twitter when, almost immediately upon completing the deal on October 28, he fired several high-ranking Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal.