Rain Therapeutics prices $50M stock offering

Nov. 04, 2022 8:48 AM ETRain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) priced a registered offering to raise ~$50M in gross proceeds.
  • The company is offering ~6.86M common shares and ~1.72M shares of non-voting common stock, at $5.83 per share.
  • Rain added that the shares of non-voting common stock are convertible into an equal number of common stock, subject to beneficial ownership limitations.
  • The company granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to buy up to an additional ~1.29M shares.
  • Rain plans to use the net proceeds for clinical development, commercial launch preparation, working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close around Nov. 8.
  • Earlier in the day, the company reported preliminary data from a phase 2 trial showing antitumor activity of its drug milademetan.

