PayPal Holdings, Atlassian, Cloudflare among premarket losers' pack
- Funko (FNKO) -41% on Q3 earnings release.
- Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) -37% on Q3 earnings release.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) -27%.
- Atlassian (TEAM) -25% on FQ1 earnings release.
- Twilio (TWLO) -24% on Q3 earnings release; collapses as analysts cut following weak Q4 guidance, 'disappointing' analyst day.
- Virax Biolabs (VRAX) -21% after agrees to sell 2.3M shares for ~$3.8M.
- American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) -17% on Q3 earnings release; after denying sale talks.
- Huadi International (HUDI) -17%.
- DraftKings (DKNG) -16% on Q3 earnings release.
- Viavi Solutions (VIAV) -14% on FQ1 earnings release.
- Carvana (CVNA) -14% on Q3 earnings release.
- Cytosorbents (CTSO) -13% on Q3 earnings release.
- Qurate Retail (QRTEA) -12% on Q3 earnings release.
- Cloudflare (NET) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) -11% on Q3 earnings release.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) -12%.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) -8% on Q3 earnings release.
- Globalstar (GSAT) -8% on Q3 earnings release.
- TDH Holdings (PETZ) -8%.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) -8% on pricing $106.5M stock offering.
- PayPal (PYPL) -7% on Q3 earnings release.
- GoPro (GPRO) -6% on Q3 earnings release.
- Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) -6%.
