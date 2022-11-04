Dragonfly Energy expands executive team

Nov. 04, 2022 8:31 AM ETDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI), DFLIWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) has announced promotions which will be effective immediately, and these executives will join CFO, John Marchetti, in providing leadership across all key functions of the company.
  • Ms. Nicole Harvey has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer, responsible for the company’s corporate law and governance, intellectual property, government relations, risk management and corporate compliance functions.
  • Mr. Wade Seaburg has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for Dragonfly’s sales, business development and revenue growth and diversification efforts.
  • Mr. Tyler Bourns has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. 

