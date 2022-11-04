Dragonfly Energy expands executive team
Nov. 04, 2022 Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) has announced promotions which will be effective immediately, and these executives will join CFO, John Marchetti, in providing leadership across all key functions of the company.
- Ms. Nicole Harvey has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer, responsible for the company’s corporate law and governance, intellectual property, government relations, risk management and corporate compliance functions.
- Mr. Wade Seaburg has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for Dragonfly’s sales, business development and revenue growth and diversification efforts.
- Mr. Tyler Bourns has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer.
