IQ, BILI, and GOGL are among pre market gainers
- Sentage Holdings (SNTG) +70%.
- BioAtla (BCAB) +54% as drug shows response in lung cancer patients in trial.
- Fangdd Network Group (DUO) +32%.
- XPeng (XPEV) +18% stocks jump on signal of Zero-COVID reconsideration.
- Bilibili (BILI) +14%.
- AMTD Digital (HKD) +12%.
- Li Auto (LI) +12% stocks jump on signal of Zero-COVID reconsideration.
- WeTrade Group (WETG) +12%.
- Block (SQ) +12% Q3 earnings call release
- DoorDash (DASH) +11% Q3 earnings call release
- Affimed (AFMD) +10% to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results & Corporate Update on November 15, 2022.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) +10%.
- Yatsen Holding (YSG) +10%.
- Niu Technologies (NIU) +10%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +9%.
- Digital Brands Group (DBGI) +6%.
- Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) +9% said to halt new Chinese equity investments - report.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +9%.
- JD.com (JD) +9% Global said to halt new Chinese equity investments - report.
- RLX Technology (RLX) +10%.
- NIO (NIO) +9% EV stocks jump on signal of Zero-COVID reconsideration.
- Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) +9%.
- iQIYI (IQ) +9%.
- WeWork (WE) +9%.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +8% Discount For Students to Make Shopping More Enjoyable.
