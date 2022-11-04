Kratos bags hypersonic test bed contract from Dynetics
Nov. 04, 2022 8:55 AM ETKTOSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) awarded a subcontract to increase America’s capacity for hypersonic flight testing.
- The program, known as Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB), was awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center (or NSWC), Crane Division’s Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS) other transaction authority to Kratos partner and prime contractor Dynetics and the MACH-TB Team on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense.
- “At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we are leading from the front in developing launch vehicle and flight-test technologies for the hypersonics community. A recent example of Kratos internally funded, rapid development leadership is our Zeus family of solid-propellant rocket motors, which will provide an affordable and reliable launch capability to support the MACH-TB program and the DoD in meeting their hypersonic test objectives.” said Dave Carter, President of the KDRSS Division.
