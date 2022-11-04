Fuss Brands signs agreement with Anyvention to acquire intellectual property rights
Nov. 04, 2022 9:08 AM ETFBDSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Fuss Brands (OTCPK:FBDS) signs an exclusive and irrevocable worldwide license with Anyvention that grants Fuss Brands the rights to develop, manufacture and distribute all technologies owned by Anyvention.
- CEO Issamar Ginzberg commented, “With the signing of this deal, we are now the sole licensee who can use these patents to produce this patented expandable luggage, which I personally use on my travels and which we anticipate being the first of multiple different product lines which Fuss Brands intents to license, develop, or purchase. We are currently in the process of trademarking the name for our new luggage brand, and we believe this is the first step toward our vision of being a company that truly does deserve the name ‘Fuss Brands’ by delivering high quality products, services, and experiences under the brands it hopes to develop that truly cause a fuss in the marketplace.”
