Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) stock advanced 4.1% in Friday premarket trading after the exchange improved its full-year guidance for organic net revenue growth and adjusted operating expenses. It's adjusted Q3 earnings and revenue also came in stronger than expected and rose from the prior year period.

The company expects organic net revenue to grow 14 to 16 percentage points in 2022, up from the prior view of 9 to 11 percentage points.

Full-year adjusted operating expenses is seen to be $651M-659M, from a base of $531M in 2021, down from the previous guidance of $659M-667M. And it sees capital expenditures of $43M-48M vs. prior range of $47M-52M.

Meanwhile, its record Q3 adjusted earnings were "driven by our derivatives franchise, supported by sizable contributions from our data and access solutions and cash and spot markets during the quarter," said Chairman and CEO Edward T. Tilly.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.74, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.65, climbed from $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted revenue of $442.4M at September 30, exceeding the $441.6M consensus, advanced from $369.5M at Sept. 30, 2021.

Adjusted operating expenses were $172.8M compared with $140.3M a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $287.1M from $239.6M in Q3 of last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of $64.9% versus 64.8% in Q3 2021.

Total industry average daily volume came in at 39.85M contracts, down from 42.46M contracts in Q1.

