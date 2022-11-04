Peloton Interactive’s (NASDAQ:PTON) stock surged 8.23% on Thursday, reversing a nearly 17% drop in premarket hours to end the day up significantly. According to AllianceBernstein, this stark reversal was appropriate given the overall “encouraging print.”

“Sure, the headline numbers were dismal, with a revenue and EPS miss. But there were several clear positive indicators of stabilization of the business,” equity analyst Aneesha Sherman advised clients. “Churn lower than expected, net CF adds slightly higher than expected, CF margins improving and FCF in line.”

She added that cost-cutting measures should begin to bear fruit in coming quarters. While revenue likely will not return to growth until 2024, the second quarter guidance is viewed as “beatable” on the bottom line.

“Continued signs of better Opex control and continued wind-down of inventory should be positive signs next quarter, restoring faith in the turnaround,” Sharma concluded. “The potential sale of Peloton Output Park in H2 is further upside to cash flow, and we see that as the swing factor of whether we hit FCF positive in Q3 or Q4, but either way it's within reach.”

She maintained an “Outperform” rating on the stock with a $15 price target.

