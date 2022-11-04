Silver ETFs jump as the precious metal rises to its highest level in nearly one month

Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) prices push to the highest levels in nearly one months’ time as the precious metal trades near the $20.50/oz level. Early on during Friday’s trading session silver has gained 4.7% and jumped well above its 100-day moving average.

As silver prices rise so in turn do related exchange traded funds that have their price action tied to the moves of the underlying commodity. Two examples are spot-silver funds and silver-mining funds.

Spot-silver funds move in parallel to the actual price of silver as the ETFs movements are attached to the futures market pricing of silver. Additionally, silver-mining ETFs, invest in a wide range of stocks that are involved with the handling of actual silver mining.

See below a breakdown of both spot-silver ETFs and silver mining-ETFs along with their assets under management and daily price action:

Spot-Silver ETFs

Silver Trust iShares (NYSEARCA:SLV): $9.26B, +4.2%.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) $5.13B, +4%.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR) $893.16M, +4.3%.

Silver-Mining ETFs

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) $841.99M, +2.7%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) $620.72M, +4.9%.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) $169.44M, +2.5%.

On a larger scale, see how each of the above six exchange traded funds fared against each other on a broader 2022 YTD performance chart.