Nov. 04, 2022 9:21 AM ETAyala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:AYLA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.66 misses by $0.17.
- Revenue of $0.09M (-85.7% Y/Y) misses by $0.51M.
Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $11.2 million as of September 30, 2022.
Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue was $91 thousand for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $625 thousand for the corresponding quarter in 2021.
R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.4 million for the corresponding quarter in 2021.
G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.
