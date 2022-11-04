BioAtla announces $65M underwritten offering of common stock
Nov. 04, 2022 9:21 AM ETBioAtla, Inc. (BCAB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) has agreed to sell 9.75M shares of its common stock at a price of $6.67/share in an underwritten offering.
- The gross proceeds of the offering to BioAtla are expected to be ~$65M.
- The offering is expected to close on or about November 8, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering along with its existing cash and cash equivalents will be used to fund its research and development efforts and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Earlier today, BioAtla soars 47% as drug shows response in lung cancer patients in trial and reports Q3 earnings.
