Bloom Energy shares soar after revenue beat
Nov. 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +12% premarket on Friday after the company reported Q3 results.
- BE on Thursday after the bell posted Q3 revenue of $292.3M (+41.1% Y/Y) that beat estimates by $17.38M but had non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20, missing consensus by 11 cents.
- Revenue breakdown: product $213.2M (+65.8% Y/Y), installation $22.7M (+2.3% Y/Y), service $37.3M (-4.8% Y/Y), electricity $19M (+9.8% Y/Y).
- BE reaffirmed that it expects positive FCF for 2022, $1.1B - $1.15B revenue and about $1B in product revenues. The company also reaffirmed non-GAAP gross and oper margin of ~24% and ~1%, respectively.
- Year-to-date, BE stock is down 21.4%.
