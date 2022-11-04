Bloom Energy shares soar after revenue beat

Nov. 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE+12% premarket on Friday after the company reported Q3 results.
  • BE on Thursday after the bell posted Q3 revenue of $292.3M (+41.1% Y/Y) that beat estimates by $17.38M but had non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20, missing consensus by 11 cents. 
  • Revenue breakdown: product $213.2M (+65.8% Y/Y), installation $22.7M (+2.3% Y/Y), service $37.3M (-4.8% Y/Y), electricity $19M (+9.8% Y/Y).
  • BE reaffirmed that it expects positive FCF for 2022, $1.1B - $1.15B revenue and about $1B in product revenues. The company also reaffirmed non-GAAP gross and oper margin of ~24% and ~1%, respectively.
  • Year-to-date, BE stock is down 21.4%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.