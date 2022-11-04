Acadia Pharmaceuticals downgraded to sell at Goldman Sachs following Q3 earnings

Nov. 04, 2022 9:45 AM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

  • Goldman Sachs has downgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to sell from hold following disappointing Q3 2022 financial results and a "challenging forward outlook" for key drug Nuplazid (pimavanserin).
  • The firm also lowered its price target to $12 from $15 (19% downside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Salveen Richter noted that Nuplazid's future is negatively impacted by in-person office visits and long-term care facility occupancy rates that are below pre-pandemic levels; pricing constraints due to the Inflation Reduction Act; and limited expansion opportunities after the US FDA rejected the drug for Alzheimer's disease psychosis.
  • He has lowered his peak sales forecast for Nuplazid as a result to ~$800M from $1.2B.
  • However, Richter does sees some optimism in the pipeline, especially with trofinetide in Rett syndrome. It has a March 12, 2023 action date.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Acadia (ACAD) as a buy with high marks for revisions, momentum, and profitability.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.