Acadia Pharmaceuticals downgraded to sell at Goldman Sachs following Q3 earnings
Nov. 04, 2022 9:45 AM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs has downgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to sell from hold following disappointing Q3 2022 financial results and a "challenging forward outlook" for key drug Nuplazid (pimavanserin).
- The firm also lowered its price target to $12 from $15 (19% downside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst Salveen Richter noted that Nuplazid's future is negatively impacted by in-person office visits and long-term care facility occupancy rates that are below pre-pandemic levels; pricing constraints due to the Inflation Reduction Act; and limited expansion opportunities after the US FDA rejected the drug for Alzheimer's disease psychosis.
- He has lowered his peak sales forecast for Nuplazid as a result to ~$800M from $1.2B.
- However, Richter does sees some optimism in the pipeline, especially with trofinetide in Rett syndrome. It has a March 12, 2023 action date.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Acadia (ACAD) as a buy with high marks for revisions, momentum, and profitability.
