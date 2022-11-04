Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +2.5% pre-market Friday after edging past expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings, as the company delivered higher shipments on its oil and gas pipelines as global energy demand surges.

Q3 net income rose to C$1.28B (US$931M), or C$0.63/share, from C$700M, or C$0.34/share, in the year-earlier quarter; Q3 distributable cash flow climbed to C$2.5B, or $1.24/share, from C$2.3B, or C$1.13/share, in the same period last year.

The company said the increase was due in part to a ~$1B gain on the closing of its joint venture deal with Phillips 66.

Enbridge (ENB), which moves 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and nearly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., said it delivered nearly 3M bbl/day of oil on its Mainline system, vs. 2.7M bbl/day a year ago.

The company reaffirmed FY 2022 financial guidance, which includes adjusted EBITDA of C$15B-C$15.6 and DCF of C$5.20-C$5.50/share.

Enbridge (ENB) also announced the promotion of Steven Ridge to Senior VP and CFO, succeeding James Chapman.

Separately, Enbridge (ENB) said it has sanctioned and is proceeding with a 300M cf/day expansion of the southern segment of its B.C. Pipeline natural gas system, after it successfully completed an open season for increased transportation capacity on the T-South segment.

Enbridge (ENB) also launched an open season for capacity on the northern segment of the B.C. line, with interest in the open season likely determining whether the company launches a 500M cf/day expansion of that line.

Enbridge's (ENB) stock price return shows a 3% YTD gain but a 3% decline during the past year.