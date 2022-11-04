Select Medical sinks ~21% after rise in costs and expenses leads to big Q3 profit miss

Nov. 04, 2022 9:31 AM ETSelect Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Quarterly report concept. Sheet of paper and pencils on a white background

tumsasedgars

Shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) slumped 20.8% to $18.80 after the opening bell on Friday, as the company posted a big miss on Q3 profit and a rise in total costs and expenses.

The stock continues a recent weak run which has seen it clock a two-day losing streak.

SEM after hours on Thursday reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.21 which missed estimates by $0.24. Revenue rose 2.6% Y/Y to $1.57B, which beat expectations by $10M.

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based SEM runs post-acute care hospitals and outpatient physical therapy centers. As of Sept. 30, the company operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals, 31 rehabilitation hospitals and ~1.9K outpatient rehabilitation clinics.

SEM's total costs and expenses for the quarter rose 7.1% Y/Y to $1.48B, which weighed on profit and led to a 63.2% Y/Y fall in EPS.

Key quarterly metrics such as patient admissions, revenue per patient day and occupancy rate fell Y/Y.

SEM also kept its FY 2022 revenue guidance of $6.25B to $6.40B unchanged. The consensus revenue estimate is $6.34B.

The company's board authorized a stock buyback program of up to $1B.

