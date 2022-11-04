BigCommerce stock plunges 26% after lower margins widen losses in third quarter

Nov. 04, 2022 9:39 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

  • BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares fell sharply on Friday after the third quarter earnings showed double-digit loss margins.
  • The Texas-based SaaS ecommerce company posted revenue of $72.39M, notching growth of 22.1% year-over-year. However, adjusted gross margin contracted to 77% from 80% in Q3 2021.
  • Revenue by segment: Subscription revenue, $53.2M (+26% Y/Y); and Partner and services revenue, $19.2M (+12% Y/Y).
  • Total annual revenue run-rate (ARR) stood at $305.3M at the quarter end, reflecting an increase of 20% from a year ago. Subscription ARR rose 21% year-over-year.
  • Revenue in the Americas grew by 23%, in EMEA increased by 31% and in APAC grew by 2% Y/Y.
  • The company posted 5,560 number of enterprise accounts, up 16% compared to last year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($10.9)M, compared to ($3.1)M in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin is posted at -15.1% vs. -5.2% a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was -$0.15.
  • BigCommerce ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $308.1M as at the end of the quarter.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is forecasted between $72.4M to $74.2M, implying an organic year-over-year growth rate of 12% to 14% with revenue from Feedonomics in the base period. That compares to the consensus of $77.45M.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $12.3M to $14.3M.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue is estimated to range between $279.1M - $280.9M, translating into a year-over-year growth rate of 27% and 28%, vs. consensus of $279.98M.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss is anticipated between $49.9M and $51.9M
  • BIGC shares are down 26% at the early trading session on Friday.

