TransMedics soars 20% higher on Q3 earnings beat, raises full-year forecast
Nov. 04, 2022 9:41 AM ETTransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is trading ~20% higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 result and forecast revenues above estimates, helped by higher sales of OCS Heart and OCS Liver.
- Revenue rose 378.6% Y/Y to $25.7M, and beat estimates by $6.82M. While, Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beat by $0.15.
- TransMedics raised full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $80M to $85M, from prior guidance of $67M to $75M vs analysts estimate of $75.70M.
- Revenue from sales to customers was $24.3 million, a 349% increase compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $204.5M as of Sept. 30.
Comments (2)