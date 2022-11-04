Medical insurance provider for cats and dogs Trupanion (TRUP) was down ~12% after reporting a miss in Q3 earnings, about a two-and-half-year low.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.05. Revenue of $233.76M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.65M.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$0.9M, compared to the year-ago $2.2M.

Total enrolled pets were 1.44M at Sep. 30, up 30% Y/Y.

Subscription business revenue was $152.4M, +20% Y/Y. Subscription enrolled pets was 808,077 at Sep. 30, +19% Y/Y.

Adjusted operating income was $22M, CEO Darryl Rawlings said during the company's Q3 earnings call.

"In Q3, subscription adjusted operating margin was 12.8% below my expectations, and driven by price. This is the one key metric I was disappointed in for the quarter," Rawlings said.

"If the team is focused and continues taking action on price, not only for the accelerated rate of inflation we’re seeing today, but also for that which we expect will come, I am confident that we’ll get back to our targeted adjusted operating margin of 15% by the end of 2023," he added.

"Rate changes are immediate for new enrollments, but are applied for existing pets once every 12 months. So the impact of these changes will flow through in 2023 with a full benefit showing up in late 2023 when we anticipate being back on track to hit our margin target," President Margi Tooth said.

The company expects FY22 revenue in the range of $900M to $902M, which results in 29% Y/Y growth at the mid-point. Consensus is $901.52M.

Trupanion is set to acquire Royal Blue, parent company of a veterinary-centric pet insurer PetExpert, marking its second European acquisition.

TRUP is overpriced and has declining growth when compared to other financials stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.