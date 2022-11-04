Cloudflare sinks 16% on 'insufficient' Q3 performance despite earnings beat
Nov. 04, 2022
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares plunged -16% Friday morning even as the cloud-based security company exceeded Wall Street estimates with its third quarter results and raised full year forecast.
- In Q3, the company generated adj. EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $253.9M that grew 47% year-over-year, surpassing $1B in annualized revenue.
- Analysts suggested the financial performance was not strong enough to justify the stock’s high valuation, which could explain the investor rout. Citi said the results had “insufficient oomph for this multiple, in this tape” and were “disappointingly in line,” while Morgan Stanley noted revenue growth was below 50% and fell short of investor expectations, even with macro pressures.
- Still, RBC Capital Markets suggested Cloudflare (NET) is navigating macro headwinds well and is “likely more resilient than most”.
- Cloudflare expects 2022 sales to be between $974M to $975M, up from a prior outlook of $968M and $972M. Analysts currently expect the company to generate $974.67M in sales. Fourth quarter sales are estimated to be between $273.5M to $274.5M, compared to estimates of $274.17M.
