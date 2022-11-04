United States Cellular slumps 23% after making downward adjustments to estimates
Nov. 04, 2022 9:51 AM ETUSMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- United States Cellular (USM) has Q3 revenue of $1.08B, up 6% Y/Y.
- Service revenues totaled $781M vs. $788M.
- Net loss was $12M and GAAP EPS of -$0.15, compared to $34M net income and EPS of $0.38, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
- "While postpaid subscriber growth remains challenging, we are intensely focused on changing the trajectory," said Laurent Therivel, President and CEO. "I am encouraged that recent offers are beginning to generate significant upgrade volumes which should have a positive impact on churn in future periods.
- 2022 FY estimates revised: Service revenues from $3,100M-$3,200M to $3,100M-$3,150M; Adjusted OIBDA from $750M-$900M to $750M-$825M; Adjusted EBITDA from $925M-$1,075M to $925M-$1,000M; Capital expenditures unchanged to $700M-$800M
- Company has a sell-side rating of Buy with a price target of $34.83.
- Quant rating of Buy with highest factor grades given to momentum and growth.
- Contributor commentary on the stock looks like: 'United States Cellular: Approaching A Long-Term Buying Opportunity'
- Previously (Nov. 3): United States Cellular GAAP EPS of -$0.15, revenue of $1.08B
- Stock slumps 23%.
