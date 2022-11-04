TMX Group provides operating stats for October

  • The operator of Toronto Stock Exchange TMX Group (OTCPK:TMXXF) on Friday announced operating statistics for the month of October.
  • On a consolidated basis, TMX Group had total volumes of 10.5B for Oct 2022 vs 12.8B a year ago.
  • TMX Group had total transactions of 23.5M for Oct 2022 across exchanges it operates vs 24.4M a year ago.
  • On an average, TMX Group daily volumes were ~523M in Oct, down 18.5%, and daily transactions were ~1.17M vs ~1.22M.
  • Year-to-date, volumes were down 21.6% and transactions were down 4.7% for TMX Group.

