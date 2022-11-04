Gladstone Commercial's portfolio occupancy stood at 96.3% as of Oct. 31

Nov. 04, 2022 10:02 AM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments

Real estate investment graphic with skyscrapers and clouds.

jittawit.21

  • Net lease REIT Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) said its portfolio occupancy is at 96.3% as of Oct. 31, as part of its business update.
  • The company said 100% of its October cash base rents have been paid and collected.
  • An existing credit facility was amended, extended and upsized to $495M from $325M.
  • GOOD said it acquired a 68,674 sq. ft. industrial asset, in Denver, Colorado, for $12M. It sold 31,293 sq. ft. office property in Columbus, Ohio.
  • Gladstone Commercial has acquired 1.17M sq. ft. of industrial real estate for $109.5M.
  • As of Oct. 31, the company has ~$35.6M in current available liquidity via revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.