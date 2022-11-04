Gladstone Commercial's portfolio occupancy stood at 96.3% as of Oct. 31
- Net lease REIT Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) said its portfolio occupancy is at 96.3% as of Oct. 31, as part of its business update.
- The company said 100% of its October cash base rents have been paid and collected.
- An existing credit facility was amended, extended and upsized to $495M from $325M.
- GOOD said it acquired a 68,674 sq. ft. industrial asset, in Denver, Colorado, for $12M. It sold 31,293 sq. ft. office property in Columbus, Ohio.
- Gladstone Commercial has acquired 1.17M sq. ft. of industrial real estate for $109.5M.
- As of Oct. 31, the company has ~$35.6M in current available liquidity via revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
