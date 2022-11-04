Prothena drops 9% as RBC Capital Markets downgrades citing valuation

Nov. 04, 2022 10:06 AM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)BIIB, ESALY, ESALFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA) dropped ~9% in the morning hours Friday after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Alzheimer's drug developer to Sector Perform from Outperform, noting that the stock appears fairly valued after a ~98% rise since mid-2022.
  • The clinical-stage biotech headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, advances multiple candidates targeting diseases from AL amyloidosis to Alzheimer's disease.
  • The analysts led by Brian Abrahams argue that their near-term narrative on the company, based on its underappreciated pipeline and positive read-through from rival anti-amyloid therapies for Alzheimer's, "has mostly played out."
  • Prothena (PRTA) shares could come under pressure as "more material de-risking data from the pipeline" comes out, the analysts wrote, even as they raised the per share target on the stock to $55 from $52, citing updates to the valuation model following the company's quarterly earnings.
  • Late September, Prothena (PRTA) joined other Alzheimer's drug developers in a rally fueled by positive topline data Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) reported for their beta-amyloid targeting Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.