Prothena drops 9% as RBC Capital Markets downgrades citing valuation
Nov. 04, 2022 10:06 AM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)BIIB, ESALY, ESALFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Prothena Corporation (NASDAQ:PRTA) dropped ~9% in the morning hours Friday after RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Alzheimer's drug developer to Sector Perform from Outperform, noting that the stock appears fairly valued after a ~98% rise since mid-2022.
- The clinical-stage biotech headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, advances multiple candidates targeting diseases from AL amyloidosis to Alzheimer's disease.
- The analysts led by Brian Abrahams argue that their near-term narrative on the company, based on its underappreciated pipeline and positive read-through from rival anti-amyloid therapies for Alzheimer's, "has mostly played out."
- Prothena (PRTA) shares could come under pressure as "more material de-risking data from the pipeline" comes out, the analysts wrote, even as they raised the per share target on the stock to $55 from $52, citing updates to the valuation model following the company's quarterly earnings.
- Late September, Prothena (PRTA) joined other Alzheimer's drug developers in a rally fueled by positive topline data Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) (OTCPK:ESALY) reported for their beta-amyloid targeting Alzheimer's candidate lecanemab.
Comments