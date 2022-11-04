Yamana Gold receives 'superior' buyout bid from Pan American, Agnico Eagle

Nov. 04, 2022 10:06 AM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY), PAAS, AEM, AEM:CA, YRI:CA, PAAS:CAGFIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments

Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

  • Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +18.7% in early trading Friday after receiving an unsolicited takeover offer from Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) that values Yamana at a 23% premium.
  • The bid consists of ~153.5M Pan American (PAAS) shares, $1B in cash from Agnico Eagle (AEM) and ~36M Agnico Eagle shares, which at Thursday's stock closing prices would be valued at a combined $4.82B.
  • Under the binding offer, each Yamana (AUY) share would be exchanged for ~$1.04 in cash, 0.1598 Pan American (PAAS) shares and 0.0376 Agnico Eagle (AEM) shares, for a combined value of $5.02 per Yamana share based on the closing prices on November 3, or 23% above the stock's Thursday close of $4.08.
  • Yamana's (AUY) board said the new buyout bid is a "superior proposal" to the company's previous agreement with Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI), which at Thursday's closing prices would value Yamana shares at $4.38 each.
  • Gold Fields (GFI) +16.4% in early trading Friday, after declining more than 21% since the Yamana deal was announced May 31.

Recommended For You

Comments (20)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.