Yamana Gold receives 'superior' buyout bid from Pan American, Agnico Eagle
Nov. 04, 2022 10:06 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +18.7% in early trading Friday after receiving an unsolicited takeover offer from Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) that values Yamana at a 23% premium.
- The bid consists of ~153.5M Pan American (PAAS) shares, $1B in cash from Agnico Eagle (AEM) and ~36M Agnico Eagle shares, which at Thursday's stock closing prices would be valued at a combined $4.82B.
- Under the binding offer, each Yamana (AUY) share would be exchanged for ~$1.04 in cash, 0.1598 Pan American (PAAS) shares and 0.0376 Agnico Eagle (AEM) shares, for a combined value of $5.02 per Yamana share based on the closing prices on November 3, or 23% above the stock's Thursday close of $4.08.
- Yamana's (AUY) board said the new buyout bid is a "superior proposal" to the company's previous agreement with Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI), which at Thursday's closing prices would value Yamana shares at $4.38 each.
- Gold Fields (GFI) +16.4% in early trading Friday, after declining more than 21% since the Yamana deal was announced May 31.
