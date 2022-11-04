Horizon Therapeutics ticks higher amid speculation of activist investor

Nov. 04, 2022 10:08 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) ticked up 0.3%, quickly paring an earlier decline, on speculation that the company may be the target of an activist after a 13-F filing.
  • Barclays added 3.56 million shares in 3Q, up from 288K in the prior quarter, Dealreporter and Gordon Haskett highlighted in items this morning from a 13-F filing. It's possible that an activist investor may be accumulating the shares through Barclays.
  • Gordon Haskett pointed out that the nomination window for directors at Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) opened on Oct. 18 and is set to. Dec. 17.
  • The additions from Barclays is noteworthy because prime brokerage sometimes acts as counterparties for activist swap positions.
  • Horizon Therapeutics jumped 11% on Wednesday after strong sales for arthritis therapy prompted a guidance raise.
  • Recall August, BioMarin may be an activist target after 13-F filings.

