Universal Display stock soars 15% on earnings beat despite weak near-term OLED demand

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) stock soared 15.4% on Friday after the firm reported Q3 results that topped estimates despite continued weakness in smartphone and consumer electronics demand.

The company also reiterated its 2022 revenue guidance.

Universal Display (OLED) reported Q3 EPS of $1.12, while revenue grew 11.8% Y/Y to $160.56M.

Q3 cost of material sales increased 18% to $34.1M due to underutilization of the firm's production facility in Shannon, Ireland. Gross margin was 77% vs. 78% in Q3 2021, hurt by costs associated with the plant.

"This underutilization is expected to move near-term material gross margins to the low 60% range this year and total gross margins for the year to ~78%," said CFO Brian Millard in an earnings call.

Needham cut its price target on Universal Display (OLED) to $128 from $140, implying 42.3% potential upside to its last close.

The investment firm maintained its Buy rating as it believes the risk-reward is attractive given long-term growth prospect.

"Although we believe the deteriorating macro environment is likely to be an overhang on 2023, Universal Display (OLED) still anticipates a strong investment cycle for new OLED capacity looking out to 2024 when it is expected to have its blue phosphorescent emitter contributing to revenues," analyst James Ricchiuti said in a note to clients.

Needham cut its Q4 revenue estimate to $143.3M from $154.8M and EPS estimate to $0.84 from $1.08.

It now expects 2023 EPS of $4.07 (earlier $4.50), with revenues forecast at $622.6M (+5%) vs. prior $638.6M.

"We believe investors will be increasingly focused on the impact of a commercialized green emitter and new industry capacity exiting 2023," said Ricchiuti.

Cowen also reduced its PT to $130 from $145, implying 44.5% potential upside.

Needham's rating is in line with bullish sell-side ratings, but contrasts SA Quant's Hold rating.