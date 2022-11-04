Lyft Q3 is seen as a 'big print' for the company in wake of layoffs, Wedbush says

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is slated to report third-quarter results on November 7 and in the wake of the company's recent job cuts, investment firm Wedbush Securities said the event will be a "big print" for the Logan Green-led company.

Analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating and a $25 price target on Lyft (LYFT), noted that the company is still seen by the investing community as Uber Technologies' (UBER) "little brother," but the coming results could help show whether Lyft can regain its footing.

"...This is a major print and guide for the company to prove its growth reaccelerating into [fiscal 2023] with a profitable business model despite recent regulatory headwinds adding more uncertainty such as the US Labor Department unveiling a much-anticipated proposal that would make it more likely that gig economy workers be classified as employees rather than independent contractors," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Last month, both Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) took a hit after uncertainty arose over potential changes in the employment status of the company's drivers, stemming from a new proposal from the Biden Administration.

In a blog post following the proposal, Lyft (LYFT) said there was no "immediate or direct" impact on the company's business and that it expected the news from the Biden Administration.

Lyft (LYFT) added that the rule would not reclassify Lyft drivers as employees and would not force the company to change its business model.

Ives noted that the labor situation is still "fluid" and the proposal from the Department of Labor "adds more uncertainty to the gig economy."

As for the third-quarter, Lyft (LYFT) is expected to earn an adjusted 8 cents per share on $1.06B in revenue.

In conjunction with yesterday's headcount reduction, Lyft (LYFT) confirmed there have been no changes to previously issued guidance.

In October, investment firm RBC downgraded Lyft (LYFT), noting it had concerns over "structural headwinds" that face the company and the issue that Uber (UBER) may have a competitive advantage.