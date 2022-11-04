Franchise Group plummets 14% after missing Q3 bottom line
Nov. 04, 2022 10:25 AM ETFRGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Franchise Group (FRG) Q3 shows a beat on top line with revenue up ~27% to $1.05B, beats consensus by $40M.
- Dig deeper in company presentation for more details.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $73.1M and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.59 per share.
- Total cash on hand was ~$72.9M and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.1B.
- FY Outlook: Revenue will remain at ~$4.3B (vs. consensus $4.32B), outlook for Adjusted EBITDA is updated to ~$350M from $390M and outlook for Non-GAAP EPS is updated to approximately $3.25 per share from $4.00 per share (vs. consensus $3.76).
- GAAP EPS of -$3.09 misses consensus by $3.64.
- Contributor comments on the stock look like: 'The Weekly Value Finder: Franchise Group' and 'Franchise Group: A Master Class In Capital Allocation'
- SA Author rating of Buy; Wall St. rating of Buy with average price target of $43.2; Quant rating of Hold with highest factor grades given to valuation and growth.
- SA states that the stock is at a high risk of performing badly and has a Dividend Safety Score of F.
- Price slumps 14% post-earnings.
- Previously (Nov. 3): Franchise Group GAAP EPS of -$3.09 misses by $3.64, revenue of $1.05B beats by $40M
