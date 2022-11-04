Coinbase stock climbs as analysts praise interest income growth, smaller EBITDA loss

Nov. 04, 2022 10:28 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Coinbase Releases Third-Quarter Financial Results

Leon Neal

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rallied 9.4% in Friday morning trading as a number of analysts reacted positively to the cryptocurrency exchange's mixed third-quarter results.

At a first glance, the company's Q3 numbers were poor as its earnings and revenue fell short of consensus estimates and dropped from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower trading volume in the face of depressed token prices and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

However, there were some positive developments in the eyes of sell-side analysts, one being a substantial Y/Y rise in interest income which led to solid growth in subscription and services revenue. S&S sales rose to $210.51M at September 30 from $145.08M at Sept. 30, 2021.

Another bright spot was its lower adjusted EBITDA loss of $115.9M versus -$151.1M in the second quarter. While that measure of profitability in Q3 was much worse than the year-ago figure of a gain of $618M, it "offered reasons for relief and perhaps even optimism," BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who reiterated his Buy rating on COIN, wrote in a note to clients.

He added that Coinbase's (COIN) "operating expenses declined by 38% sequentially during the quarter – we believe it is very well-positioned to stay within the [full-year] guardrail" of adjusted EBITDA loss within $500M.

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau, meanwhile, contended that "the visibility of COIN generating positive adjusted EBITDA in 2023 has increased, and its ability to diversify and generate non-trading revenue is still underappreciated," he wrote in a note.

Of note, Coinbase's (COIN) bullish price action intraday was likely helped by bitcoin's (BTC-USD) climb to over $21K, rising 4.2% to $21.19K at 10:28 a.m. ET, in the wake of a broader risk-on day in risk assets.

See Coinbase management's discussion about the company's Q3 results in the earnings call transcript.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.