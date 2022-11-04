Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS), a maker of radiation therapy devices, dropped ~42% intraday on Friday after the company's Q3 2022 results fell short of Street forecasts while the management cited sales headwinds in the current quarter.

As revenue and net income for the period reached $9.0M and $1.8M from $5.5M and $0.2M in the prior year's quarter, the company said growth momentum would continue in Q4 towards full-year profitability despite the ongoing impact of economic conditions and Hurricane Ian.

"The devastation from Hurricane Ian to large parts of Florida may impact fourth quarter sales as some of our largest customers have not yet reopened their clinics," Chief Executive Joe Sardano noted.

He expects the recession to impact demand for aesthetic procedures even as non-melanoma skin cancer treatments remain immune from economic uncertainty.

"However, we are continuing to plan for growth and expect additional hiring in our sales organization," Sardano added.

Craig-Hallum lowered the price target on the stock to $11 in reaction to earnings. The analyst Alexander Nowak argued that the company "hit an air pocket in Q3" after reimbursement changes and shift to less-invasive therapies led to "several quarters of exceptional strength."

"Q3 results do affirm the challenges with capital models and market conditions do make near-term projections less clear than recent periods," Nowak with a Buy rating on the stock added.

Despite a ~80% rise over the past 12 months, Sensus (SRTS) remains a favorite on Wall Street with no Hold or Sell ratings.