Nov. 04, 2022 10:43 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • RBC Capital Markets has upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to outperform from market perform saying the company's opportunities are discounted in the stock price.
  • The firm also upped its price target to $10 from $7 (~120% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • The stock is up 12% in Friday morning trading.
  • Analyst Brian Abrahams highlighted cancer treatment Xpovio (selinexor), which he said could achieve $700M in annual sales based on its activity across multiple tumor types.
  • He added that Xpovio could see growth with potential approval in myelofibrosis and endometrial cancer. He sees ~$300M in peak sales for the former indication, and the latter adding ~$140M in revenue.
  • Karyopharm's (KPTI) Q3 results, released earlier Friday, beat on the top and bottom lines.

