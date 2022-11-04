Qurate Retail slides as weak consumer sentiment dent Q3 earnings
Nov. 04, 2022 10:35 AM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares fell 21% on Friday after the consumer products firm fell short of Wall Street estimates with its third quarter results.
- The company incurred loss of $2.74B in the quarter, compared to net income of $127M in the third quarter of 2021. Revenue decreased 13% to $2.7B, with e-commerce revenue down 13% to $1.7B. Weakened consumer sentiment and an intensely promotional environment impacted the third quarter performance.
- As a result of recent financial performance of certain subsidiary businesses, macroeconomic conditions and a decline in its stock price, Qurate Retail (QRTEA) initiated a process to evaluate those subsidiaries’ current business models and long-term business strategies.
- The company found that an indication of impairment existed for the QxH and Zulily reporting units related to their goodwill and the HSN and Zulily tradenames. The impairment primarily reflects a significant increase in discount rates used, combined with recent business performance that is partially attributed to the challenged economic conditions.
