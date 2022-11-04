Cardinal Health rises on Q1 earnings beat
Nov. 04, 2022 10:50 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is trading ~4% higher after the company posted better-than-expected, helped by branded pharmaceutical sales growth.
- Revenue increased 13% Y/Y to $49.6B, beats by $1.44B. While, Q1 profit of $1.20 beats by $0.23.
- Pharmaceutical segment profit rose 6% Y/Y to $431M in the first quarter, driven by generics program performance and a higher contribution from brand and specialty products.
- The company reaffirmed its 2023 guidance range for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Cardinal Health of $5.05 to $5.40 vs $5.25 consensus.
- Medical segment loss of $8M in the first quarter was primarily due to net inflationary impacts in Products and Distribution and a lower contribution from PPE.
