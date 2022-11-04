Cardinal Health rises on Q1 earnings beat

Nov. 04, 2022 10:50 AM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is trading ~4% higher after the company posted better-than-expected, helped by branded pharmaceutical sales growth.
  • Revenue increased 13% Y/Y to $49.6B, beats by $1.44B. While, Q1 profit of $1.20 beats by $0.23.
  • Pharmaceutical segment profit rose 6% Y/Y to $431M in the first quarter, driven by generics program performance and a higher contribution from brand and specialty products.
  • The company reaffirmed its 2023 guidance range for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Cardinal Health of $5.05 to $5.40 vs $5.25 consensus.
  • Medical segment loss of $8M in the first quarter was primarily due to net inflationary impacts in Products and Distribution and a lower contribution from PPE.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.