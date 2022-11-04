Chinese ETFs track higher on hopes that Beijing will end its COVID-zero policy

Exchange traded funds tied to China-based stocks rallied on Friday amid chatter that Beijing may depart from its COVID-zero policy. As a result, funds like the popular KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF marched higher by more than 5%.

While no official word has come that China will abandon its zero-tolerance policy towards the virus, investors showed some signs of optimism as the Hang Sang Index (HSI) moved higher by 5.3% overnight. Additionally, the index is +9% on the week.

Reuters reported that Zeng Guang, a former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention stated: "The situation is changing now and China's 'dynamic zero' will also undergo major changes. Substantive changes will happen soon."

KWEB, which is one of the largest Chinese ETFs with $4.38B assets under management, has found itself higher on Friday by 7.5%.

Other Chinese exchange traded funds that are also tracking higher include the following names:

(MCHI) +6%, (NYSEARCA:FXI) +6.3%, (ASHR) +5.6%, (GXC) +5.7%, (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) +5.8%, (CXSE) +6.5%, (KBA) +6.2%, (CNYA) +5.6%, (YINN) +19.3%, (CHIQ) +7.6%, (NASDAQ:PGJ) +7.1%, (CWEB) +14.4%, and (RAYC) +5.7%.

Exchange traded funds are not the only names to pop, Chinese electric vehicle makers are also on the rise on Friday.

