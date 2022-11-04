Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is considering leasing or selling unused office space at its 385-acre Houston-area complex that will become its global headquarters next year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, as part of the company's effort to cut billions in structural costs.

Exxon (XOM) has found that on a typical day it uses less than half the available space at the campus, which is large enough to house 10K-plus workers, according to the report, which cited an internal company memo.

The WSJ article said Exxon (XOM) is exploring ways employees can work in closer proximity at the campus where many of its teams are now scattered far and wide, and noted the company's global head count has fallen by more than 10K people since the pandemic began in 2020.

Exxon (XOM) also has considered closing the equivalent of up to five of its 14 office buildings on the campus if employees' work arrangements are reconfigured, according to the report.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) recently reported its most lucrative quarter ever, amassing nearly $20B in Q3 profits.