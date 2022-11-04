DermTech plunges 35% as company expects to finish 2022 below guidance range

Nov. 04, 2022 11:05 AM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is down 35% in Friday morning trading after saying it expects to end 2022 with financial results below its guidance range.
  • The company did not elaborate on how much below that might be. Consensus estimates for the year are as follows: revenue, $18.14M; normalized EPS, -$3.97.
  • While DermTech (DMTK) missed on the top line, it beat on the bottom.
  • In Q3 2022, the company saw its net loss widen 43% to ~$28.8M compared to Q3 2021.
  • Revenue of ~$3.6M was a ~18% year-over-year increase.
  • Assay revenue of $3.4M was a 16% increase from the year-ago period.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of ~$95.5M, a 46% decline from Dec. 31, 2022.
Comments (1)

