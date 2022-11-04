Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund declares $0.13 dividend

  • Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) declares $0.13/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 7.07%
  • Payable Nov. 25; for shareholders of record Nov. 18; ex-div Nov. 17.
  • Based on the Fund’s net asset value per share of $25.37 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $21.22 on October 31, 2022, the $0.13 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 6.15% at NAV and 7.35% at market price.
