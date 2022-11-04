Pulmonx stock crashes 53% as FY22 outlook slashed, Q3 revenue miss estimates
Nov. 04, 2022 11:11 AM ETPulmonx Corporation (LUNG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock slumped ~53% on Friday after the company cut its FY22 revenue outlook.
- Net loss widened to -$14.17M, compared to -$10.18M in Q3 2021.
- Total worldwide revenue grew +1.8% Y/Y to $13.5M, but missed analysts estimates.
- Operating expenses increased to $24.1M, compared to $19.5M in Q3 2021, mainly due to investments in commercial activity, research and development linked with AeriSeal clinical development program, and an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation, according to the company.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $156.9M as of Sept. 30, 2022.
- Outlook:
- Pulmonx reduced its FY22 revenue outlook to be in the range of $51.5M to $52.5M (prior outlook $55M to $60M) consensus $55.28M.
