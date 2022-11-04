Corsair Gaming jumps 18% after Q3

Nov. 04, 2022 11:12 AM ETCRSRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Q3 shows 20% drop in revenue to $312M, beating consensus by $4.65M.
  • Segment-wise: Gamer and creator peripherals segment revenue was $96.8M vs. $139.3M last year; Gaming components and systems segment revenue was $214.9M vs. $251.9M prior.

  • Operating loss was $11M, almost flat from last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a gain of $10.1M vs. $27.6M prior.
  • Andy Paul, CEO stated, “We achieved 10% sequential revenue growth from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, while significantly reducing our channel inventory in what remains a challenging environment. Sales out levels from our Channel to Consumers were significantly above pre-pandemic levels in almost all product lines and were above the year ago level in many of our product categories."
  • FY Outlook: Net revenue range of $1.325B-1.375B; Adjusted operating income range of $20M-30M; Adjusted EBITDA range of $35M-45M.
  • Stock jumps 18% after reports.
  • SA Author rating of Hold; Wall St. rating of Buy with average price target of $43.2; Quant rating of Hold with highest factor grades given to valuation and growth.
  • Previously (Nov. 3): Corsair Gaming GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $311.77M beats by $4.65M

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.