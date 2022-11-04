Corsair Gaming jumps 18% after Q3
Nov. 04, 2022 11:12 AM ETCRSRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Q3 shows 20% drop in revenue to $312M, beating consensus by $4.65M.
- Segment-wise: Gamer and creator peripherals segment revenue was $96.8M vs. $139.3M last year; Gaming components and systems segment revenue was $214.9M vs. $251.9M prior.
- Operating loss was $11M, almost flat from last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a gain of $10.1M vs. $27.6M prior.
- Andy Paul, CEO stated, “We achieved 10% sequential revenue growth from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022, while significantly reducing our channel inventory in what remains a challenging environment. Sales out levels from our Channel to Consumers were significantly above pre-pandemic levels in almost all product lines and were above the year ago level in many of our product categories."
- FY Outlook: Net revenue range of $1.325B-1.375B; Adjusted operating income range of $20M-30M; Adjusted EBITDA range of $35M-45M.
- Stock jumps 18% after reports.
- SA Author rating of Hold; Wall St. rating of Buy with average price target of $43.2; Quant rating of Hold with highest factor grades given to valuation and growth.
- Previously (Nov. 3): Corsair Gaming GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $311.77M beats by $4.65M
