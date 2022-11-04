Nasdaq, S&P, Dow reverse course as mixed jobs report weighs on sentiment

Wall Street's major indices had given up all their morning gains by mid-day on Friday and had slipped into negative territory, as initial positive sentiment spurred by data that showed a rise in U.S. employment soured.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) had reversed course and was now trading 0.46% lower at 10,295.81 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was down 0.11% to 3,715.95 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) was -0.06% at 31,981.85 points.

Seven of the 11 S&P sectors were down, with Utilities falling the most. Amongst the sectors in green, Materials was the top gainer.

Friday's jobs report showed that the unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7% against a forecast of 3.6% and a prior reading of 3.5%. However, the report also showed strong jobs growth, with October nonfarm payrolls rising 261K compared to a consensus of +210K and hourly wages gaining.

"While there were some conflicting signals coming from the October jobs report, the main message is one of continued vexing strength in labor demand," JPMorgan's Michael Feroli said in a research note.

"We believe the main takeaway is that the job market remains resilient. While there is slowing in the pace of labor market activity, that slowing has been much too gradual and today’s report leaves the Fed on track to hike at least 50bp at next month’s FOMC meeting," Feroli added.

"The bottom line here is that the labor market is softening, but has not yet reached the point where the data are screaming at the Fed to stop tightening," Pantheon Macro said in a data note.

All three major U.S. indices logged four straight days of losses in the previous trading session, with the selling especially heavy over the past two days after Fed chair Jerome Powell's comments pointed to a higher terminal rate with smaller hikes.

Investors will now be turning their attention to an eventful week ahead.

"The main focus next week will be the US midterm elections on Tuesday, where control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate will be up for grabs. Otherwise, there'll be a fresh focus on US inflation next week, with the CPI print released on Thursday and the University of Michigan survey out on Friday," Deutsche Bank research analysts said in a note.

Earnings news was also in the spotlight. Coffee giant Starbucks surged after topping comparable sales expectations. Payment tech company Block also jumped on big results beat. Conversely, bigger rival PayPal fell on soft guidance. Warner Bros. Discovery was the biggest S&P 500 percentage loser after missing quarterly estimates.

Rates had ticked up again, though they were off their earlier highs. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 6 basis points to 4.18%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 1 basis point to 4.71%. The dollar index (DXY) was -1.3%.

This "being one of the last weeks in which bond issuers can practically conclude their 2022 funding plan, or pre-fund for 2023, supply still tips the scales in favor of higher rates in our view," ING said. "Even if we’re wrong, the US Treasury is due to sell 10Y and 30Y notes/bonds next week, so the odds are that any post-NFP spike will be sold into."