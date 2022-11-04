Penumbra upgraded at Citi given upcoming vascular device launches

Nov. 04, 2022

  • Cit has upgraded Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to buy from neutral citing management expectations that it can achieve $1B in revenue in 2023 with the launches of the Thunderbolt, Lightning Bolt, and Lightning Flash devices.
  • However, the firm lowered its price target to $212 from $217 (~40% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Joanne Wuensch said that while Thunderbolt is expected to launch in H2 2023, only modest revenues from it are included in 2023 estimates.
  • In its recent Q3 2022 results, Wuensch noted that vascular revenue grew nearly 19% year over year.
  • She added that given the stock's pullback, now is a good time to buy shares.
