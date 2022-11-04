DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock drove to a double-digit gain on Friday as continued order growth despite persistent macro pressures increased bullishness on Wall Street.

Shares of the San Francisco-based food delivery company notched a 12.63% gain on Friday after its Q3 earnings report showed strong sales growth. For analysts appraising the earnings, the robust order volume was the key factor worthy of the post-earnings pop.

“DoorDash continuously is proving the sustainability of food delivery demand coming out of peak COVID and despite macro/inflationary consumer pressures,” JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone said. “We believe the company has multiple growth levers going forward including further U.S. share gains, growing adoption of convenience and other categories,

while Wolt continues to execute well on the international opportunity.”

He added that an increased focus on profitability should pay off for the company in terms of market sentiment into 2023. Boone retained a Buy-equivalent rating on the stock, while reiterating a $150 price target.

Citi analyst Ronald Josey homed in on similar dynamics, applauding the execution amid a more difficult operating environment.

“DoorDash’s 3Q results suggest it is not experiencing macro challenges with MAUs increasing sequentially and DashPass members reaching all-time highs,” he told clients following the results. “One of the biggest debates headed into the quarter was on investments and profitability and with 3Q EBITDA of $87M coming in 16% above the high-end of guidance and new disclosures highlighting the profitability of Dash’s U.S. restaurant business, we look for margins to improve going forward.”

To be sure, the commentary was not universally adulatory.

“With uncertain macro ahead, we still feel that FY23 consensus GOV growth of 19% appears aggressive compared to our estimate of 16%,” Mizuho analyst James Lee wrote in a note on Friday. “While we admire the strong execution of management and long-term potential of food delivery, we expect the stock to be volatile near-term due to consumer spending concerns

heading into FY23.”

As such, he cut his price target to $70 from a prior $87 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The new price target nonetheless still suggests significant upside for the stock.

