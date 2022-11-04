Eli Lilly COVID-19 therapy unlikely to neutralize new Omicron subvariants - FDA
Nov. 04, 2022
- The FDA warned healthcare providers Friday that bebtelovimab, a COVID-19 therapy developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), is not expected to neutralize two emerging Omicron subvariants called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
- Issuing an update to Health Care Provider Fact Sheet on bebtelovimab, the agency reiterated that the treatment remains authorized in the U.S. until further notice.
- The COVID-19 pills Paxlovid from Pfizer (PFE) and Lagevrio from Merck (MRK)/ Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, as well as antiviral injection Veklury from Gilead (GILD), are expected to retain efficacy against circulating COVID variants including BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, the FDA added.
- Discovered by AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), bebtelovimab is a monoclonal antibody licensed and developed by Eli Lilly (LLY).
- According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have accounted for over 27% of COVID cases in the U.S. as of Oct. 29, up from ~16% a week ago.
Early this year, Lilly (LLY) agreed to deliver 600K doses of bebtelovimab to the U.S. government for at least $720M.
